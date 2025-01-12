Bryce Oliver News: Active for 10 games

Oliver recorded six receptions on nine targets for 95 yards across 10 games in 2024.

Oliver's stat line isn't impressive in traditional terms, though he rose significantly through the roster. He joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 Draft, and he earned a spot on the practice squad to begin the campaign. He then joined the active roster in Week 9 and served a depth role among the receiver corps while also chipping in on special teams. Tennessee will presumably aim to improve their pass catchers this offseason, potentially putting Oliver's roster spot in jeopardy.