Bryce Oliver News: Added to Titans' active roster
The Titans signed Oliver from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Oliver was signed by Tennessee in May as an undrafted free agent, and although he didn't make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp, he opted to stick around on the practice squad. Oliver could see some snaps against the Patriots on Sunday if Tyler Boyd (shoulder) is unable to play.
