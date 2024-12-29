Bryce Oliver News: Good to go for Week 17
Oliver (knee) is active for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.
Oliver dealt with a knee injury late this week but will nonetheless be able to play Sunday. The rookie wideout has had a limited role on offense this season, and he logged just two offensive snaps last week in a loss to Indianapolis. Oliver will likely have a similarly minor role in Tennessee's passing game against the Jaguars with four healthy wideouts ahead of him in the pecking order.
