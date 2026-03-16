Bryce Oliver headshot

Bryce Oliver News: Inks deal with Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Oliver signed with the Titans on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The terms of the contract have yet to be announced, but the Youngstown State product will return to the Titans for a third consecutive season. Oliver appeared in 10 regular-season games for the Titans in 2024 but missed most of the 2025 season due to knee injury that caused him to land on IR in September. He has logged seven catches (on 10 targets) for 103 yards across 13 regular-season games in his NFL career and faces an uphill battle to earn offensive snaps in 2026, especially after Tennessee restructured Calvin Ridley's (fibula) contract and signed Wan'Dale Robinson to a four-year deal.

Bryce Oliver
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Oliver See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Oliver See More
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
69 days ago
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Lamar and Tyrod Ruled Out
NFL
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Lamar and Tyrod Ruled Out
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
143 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 1 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 1 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
189 days ago
NFL Preseason Recap: Week 2 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Preseason Recap: Week 2 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
210 days ago
Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Usage & 2025 ADP Estimates
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Usage & 2025 ADP Estimates
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
January 7, 2025