Bryce Oliver News: Inks deal with Tennessee
Oliver signed with the Titans on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
The terms of the contract have yet to be announced, but the Youngstown State product will return to the Titans for a third consecutive season. Oliver appeared in 10 regular-season games for the Titans in 2024 but missed most of the 2025 season due to knee injury that caused him to land on IR in September. He has logged seven catches (on 10 targets) for 103 yards across 13 regular-season games in his NFL career and faces an uphill battle to earn offensive snaps in 2026, especially after Tennessee restructured Calvin Ridley's (fibula) contract and signed Wan'Dale Robinson to a four-year deal.
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