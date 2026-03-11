Bryce Oliver News: Tendered by Titans
Tennessee tendered Oliver as an exclusive rights free agent on Wednesday.
Oliver will return to the Titans on a one-year league minimum contract for 2026. A knee injury he suffered Week 2 cause him to miss most of the 2025 campaign, though he was activated from IR and retook the field Week 18. Across his minimal action last season, Oliver secured his only target for eight yards and operated as a notable special-teams contributor.
