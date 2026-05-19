Bryce Pierre Injury: Reverts to IR
Pierre (undisclosed) reverted to Carolina's injured reserve Tuesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Pierre was let go by the Panthers on Monday but will remain with the team after going unclaimed on waivers. The 25-year-old spent last season on Carolina's practice squad but didn't appear in any games and will now have to miss the entirety of the upcoming campaign unless he's waived with an injury settlement.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app