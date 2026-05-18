Bryce Pierre headshot

Bryce Pierre Injury: Waived by Panthers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

The Panthers waived Pierre (undisclosed) with an injury designation Monday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Pierre signed a reserve/future contract with the Panthers in January after spending the 2025 season on the team's practice squad. With the waived/injured designation, the 25-year-old will return to Carolina's injured reserve Tuesday.

Bryce Pierre
 Free Agent
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