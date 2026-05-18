Bryce Pierre Injury: Waived by Panthers
The Panthers waived Pierre (undisclosed) with an injury designation Monday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Pierre signed a reserve/future contract with the Panthers in January after spending the 2025 season on the team's practice squad. With the waived/injured designation, the 25-year-old will return to Carolina's injured reserve Tuesday.
Bryce Pierre
Free Agent
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