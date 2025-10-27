Canales also confirmed that Young remains day-to-day. If the third-year quarterback is able to get back on the field as at least a limited participant Wednesday, it will lend credence to the notion that he could retake the field Week 9 on the road against Green Bay. Andy Dalton drew the start during Carolina's blowout 40-9 loss to the Bills in Week 8, with Young having suffered a high-ankle sprain Week 7, but the veteran signal-caller was unable to get anything going under center. High ankle-sprains typically require multi-week absences to heal, but the Panthers have yet to rule Young out versus the Packers.