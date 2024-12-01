Bryce Young News: Another effective performance

Young completed 26 of 46 passes for 298 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Buccaneers. He added three rushes for 17 yards and an additional touchdown.

Young primarily got to his impressive yardage total based on volume rather than efficiency, but he continues to lead a competent Panthers offense. He accounted for the team's first touchdown himself by scrambling for a 10-yard rush midway through the second quarter. Young also had strong moments as a passer, including a 25-yard touchdown strike to Adam Thielen in the second half in addition to an impressive drive that resulted in a field goal which began with only 43 seconds remaining in the first half, during which he went 5-for-8 for 49 yards. Perhaps most importantly, Young continued to limit mistakes by not turning the ball over for the third straight game while also taking only one sack.