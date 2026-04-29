Bryce Young News: Contract option picked up
The Panthers have officially exercised the fifth-year option on Young's rookie contract, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.
The anticipated move will keep the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft under contract with Carolina through the 2027 season. The 24-year-old is coming off a career year in 2025, during which he set new highs in passing yards (3,011), TDs (23), completion percentage (63.6) and passer rating (87.8), among other other categories, over the course of 16 regular-season contests. Since then, the Panthers signed Kenny Pickett to back up Young and added deep threat Chris Brazzell in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, providing the team with player with upside to fortify a WR corps that returns Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette.
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