Bryce Young News: Five total TDs in OT win

Young completed 25 of 34 passes for 251 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed five times for 24 yards and another two touchdowns in the Panthers' 44-38 overtime win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Young put a fitting cap to a strong stretch run in which he finally began to look a player befitting the top overall pick invested in him, tying a career high with his trio of touchdown passes and a new personal best with five total scores. The TD tosses went to Miles Sanders (33 yards), Tommy Tremble (12 yards) and David Moore (nine yards), and Young tacked on two more end-zone trips via two- and 10-yard rushes. The second-year signal-caller finished the regular season with three straight games with multiple touchdown passes, as well as four rushing scores in his last four contests. Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports that head coach Dave Canales gave his young quarterback a significant vote of confidence heading into the offseason, noting that "Bryce is our quarterback" and adding he was proud of how Young had successfully taken on the challenge of improving after being benched early in the campaign.