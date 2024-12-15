Bryce Young News: Four turnovers in loss

Young completed 19 of 28 passes for 219 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Cowboys. He added three rushes for 12 yards and an additional score.

Young had turned the ball over only four times in six games since retaking the starting role entering Sunday's game, but he struggled to take care of the ball in Carolina's blowout loss with two picks and two lost fumbles. Those turnovers led directly to 10 points for Dallas. Young's day was also underwhelming in terms of his ability to move the offense, as a significant amount of his yardage came on an 83-yard touchdown toss to Jalen Coker. After showing signs of being a competent NFL starter, Young took a step back in the loss and now has only one passing touchdown in six straight games.