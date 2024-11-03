Bryce Young News: Helps lead rare victory

Young completed 16 of 26 passes for 171 yards with a touchdown and an interception and rushed four times for nine yards in the Panthers' 23-22 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Young logged a second consecutive start and helped lead the Panthers to only their second win of the season, putting together a serviceable performance that included a three-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Legette in the second quarter. Young also had a critical 26-yard completion to Legette on Carolina's game-winning drive, and given his second straight encouraging performance, he'll presumably hold on to the top job for a Week 10 matchup against the Giants in Germany.