Bryce Young News: Little production in preseason loss
Young completed three of five passes for 18 yards in Saturday's 29-14 preseason loss to the Bills.
The fourth-year QB got the start and played into the second quarter after sitting out the Panthers' preseason opener last week in the Hall of Fame Game, but the offense couldn't get much going as all three of Young's possessions ended in punts. The 2023 first overall pick has yet to prove he can be a franchise quarterback in the NFL, or even a reliable fantasy option, but Young did take a small step forward in 2025 by setting career highs in completion rate (63.6 percent), passing yards (3,011) and passing TDs (23) over 16 regular-season games.
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