Bryce Young News: Locked in as starter down the stretch

Panthers coach Dave Canales said Friday that Young will be the team's starting quarterback for the rest of the season, Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Young has played much better since retaking the starting role in November, but he's coming off a four-turnover performance in a 30-14 loss to Dallas. The Panthers apparently will continue starting him for the final three games even if he struggles, with an injury perhaps being the exception that would get Andy Dalton back on the field. Carolina hosts Arizona this Sunday.