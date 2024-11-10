Bryce Young News: Modest numbers in OT victory

Young completed 15 of 25 passes for 126 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions while adding two rushes for 30 yards in the Panthers' 20-17 overtime win over the Giants in Munich on Sunday.

Young once again carried out a very conservative game plan that saw him average a miniscule 5.0 yards per attempt, but the embattled second-year pro stayed away from any turnovers and mostly road the coattails of Chuba Hubbard, who put together a career-best effort on the ground. Young hit rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders from five yards out in the first quarter for his one touchdown pass, and the former has clearly shown improvement in his second go-around as the starting quarterback following a mostly disastrous start to his second campaign. Young heads into the Panthers' Week 11 bye with a 4:3 TD:INT over his current three-game tenure in the top job but will face a daunting Week 12 matchup at home against the Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24.