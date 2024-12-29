Bryce Young News: Serviceable numbers in loss

Young completed 15 of 28 passes for 203 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed twice for eight yards in the Panthers' 48-14 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also fumbled twice but Carolina retained possession.

Young wasn't very efficient during the lopsided loss, but he was able to salvage his fantasy day with touchdown passes of 17 and 40 yards to Adam Thielen in the first half. The second-year signal-caller otherwise found success hard to come by against what had been a vulnerable Buccaneers pass defense, and he extended his streak of games with at least one touchdown pass to nine. Young, who has undeniably improved since returning to the starting role in Week 8, will look to close out the campaign on a positive note on the road against the Falcons in Week 18.