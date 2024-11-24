Fantasy Football
Bryce Young News: Solid showing against KC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Young completed 21 of 35 passes for 263 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Chiefs. He added three rushes for 20 yards.

The Panthers came away with only nine first-half points, but Young kept the offense moving in the first two quarters by completing 10 of 18 passes for 177 yards. He managed to break through for a touchdown on a one-yard pass to David Moore midway through the third quarter, and Young also managed four completions of at least 20 yards -- his highest mark in a game this season. The only shortcoming of his performance was a single touchdown pass, but this was almost certainly his best start of the campaign. His position as Carolina's starter in the short-term is also seemingly no longer in question, as coach Dave Canales said that Young will start in Week 13 against Tampa Bay, per David Newton of ESPN.com.

