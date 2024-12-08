Bryce Young News: Struggles in Sunday's loss

Young completed 19 of 34 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles. He also gained 29 rushing yards on seven carries.

While the second-year QB had some big moments late as the Panthers tried to pull off the upset, Young's inexperience also showed at times -- on Carolina's final drive, he got flagged for an illegal forward pass deep in his own end when he scrambled across the line of scrimmage before getting rid of the ball. The interception was Young's first turnover since Week 9, and he's thrown at least one TD in six straight straight games since regaining the starting job. He gets a much friendlier matchup on paper in Week 15 against the Cowboys.