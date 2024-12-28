Brycen Tremayne News: Elevated for Week 17
Washington elevated Tremayne from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.
It's the second time Tremayne has been elevated from the practice squad this season, with the first taking place in Week 5 against the Browns when he caught his lone target for minus-2 yards. He played 13 of 18 snaps on special teams in that game, and he will likely serve in a similar role against the Falcons on Sunday.
