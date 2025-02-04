Brycen Tremayne News: Joins up with Carolina
The Panthers signed Tremayne to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.
Tremayne has spent most of the past two seasons on Washington's practice squad, but he's now getting a fresh start in Carolina. He played a total of 19 offensive snaps over two appearances with the Commanders in 2024, catching his only target for a loss of two yards.
