Brycen Tremayne headshot

Brycen Tremayne News: Joins up with Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 12:04pm

The Panthers signed Tremayne to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Tremayne has spent most of the past two seasons on Washington's practice squad, but he's now getting a fresh start in Carolina. He played a total of 19 offensive snaps over two appearances with the Commanders in 2024, catching his only target for a loss of two yards.

Brycen Tremayne
Carolina Panthers
