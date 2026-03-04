Brycen Tremayne News: Receives ERFA tender

The Panthers placed an exclusive rights free agent tender on Tremayne on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Tremayne will return to Carolina after securing 14 of 18 targets for 160 scoreless yards across 16 regular-season appearances during the 2025 campaign. In addition to his role as a depth wideout, Tremayne was a fixture on special teams for Carolina, logging 230 snaps in kick coverage.