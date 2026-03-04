Brycen Tremayne headshot

Brycen Tremayne News: Receives ERFA tender

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

The Panthers placed an exclusive rights free agent tender on Tremayne on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Tremayne will return to Carolina after securing 14 of 18 targets for 160 scoreless yards across 16 regular-season appearances during the 2025 campaign. In addition to his role as a depth wideout, Tremayne was a fixture on special teams for Carolina, logging 230 snaps in kick coverage.

Brycen Tremayne
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brycen Tremayne See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brycen Tremayne See More
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Wild-Card Round
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Wild-Card Round
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
50 days ago