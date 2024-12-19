Bub Means Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday
Means (ankle) was listed as a DNP on Thursday's injury report.
Means was designated to return from injured reserve Dec. 4, but he has either been a DNP or limited practice participant since. The rookie fifth-round pick would have to log multiple full practices in order to be activated off IR, and it doesn't appear likely that he'll be able to play against the Packers on Monday.
