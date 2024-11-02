Bub Means Injury: Heads to injured reserve
The Saints placed Means (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday.
Getting diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain typically equates to a multi-game absence, and the Saints have made it official for Means, ruling him out for the next four contests. He'll be first eligible to return Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Giants, but for the time being he'll join fellow WR Rashid Shaheed (knee) on injured reserve.
