Bub Means Injury: Limited in practice
Means (ankle) was a limited participant in New Orleans' practice Wednesday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Means has been on injured reserve since suffering an ankle injury during the team's Week 8 loss versus the Chargers but is now one-step closer to making his return. The rookie fifth-round pick should have a chance to play in Sunday's game versus the Commanders, but the team still has to officially activate him in order to be eligible to suit up.
