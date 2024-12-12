Fantasy Football
Bub Means headshot

Bub Means Injury: Misses practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Means did not participate in practice Thursday, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The wide receiver was downgraded after participating on a limited basis in Wednesday's session. Means remains on injured reserve and in the midst of his 21-day practice window to return to the active roster. His absence Thursday seems to suggest that he may not be available for Sunday's matchup with the Commanders.

Bub Means
New Orleans Saints
