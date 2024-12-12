Bub Means Injury: Misses practice Thursday
Means did not participate in practice Thursday, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
The wide receiver was downgraded after participating on a limited basis in Wednesday's session. Means remains on injured reserve and in the midst of his 21-day practice window to return to the active roster. His absence Thursday seems to suggest that he may not be available for Sunday's matchup with the Commanders.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now