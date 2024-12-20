Bub Means Injury: Remains sidelined Friday
Means (ankle) remained sidelined for Friday's practice, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.
Means hasn't played since Week 8 and was designated for return from injured reserve on Dec. 4, so the Saints have less than seven days before they need to make a decision on whether or not to activate the rookie wideout. The Saints go on the road for a Monday night matchup with the Packers this week.
