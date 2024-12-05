Fantasy Football
Bub Means headshot

Bub Means Injury: Sits out practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 5, 2024 at 1:15pm

Means (ankle) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice.

Means was designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday and was a limited participant in his first practice since Week 8. While his downgrade to no activity Thursday could be more of a maintenance day rather than indicative of a setback, Means may not be on track to play Sunday against the Giants in any case. The Saints will hold their final Week 14 practice Friday and will then have until Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to activate Means from IR if they want to have him available for Sunday's contest.

Bub Means
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
