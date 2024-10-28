Bub Means Injury: Will miss time

Means suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Means was amid an increased role with Rashid Shaheed (knee) out of action, but the rookie receiver will now join him on the sidelines. It's unclear how much time the Pittsburgh product will miss, but he's likely looking at a multi-week absence. Cedrick Wilson (hip) and recent acquisition, Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be likely beneficiaries in whatever time Means misses.