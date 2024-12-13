Fantasy Football
Bub Means Injury: Won't return in Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Means (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The 2024 fifth-round pick from Pittsburgh remains on injured reserve and downgraded from a limited practice session Wednesday to DNPs on Thursday and Friday, so it's no surprise he won't return in Week 15. Expect Dante Pettis to continue seeing an increased offensive role while Means remains sidelined Sunday.

