Bub Means News: Medically cleared

Means (ankle) received medical clearance late January and will enter the offseason at full health, Jeff Nowak of WWL Radio reports.

Means missed the final nine regular-season games of his rookie campaign due to a high-ankle sprain sustained Week 8. He was cleared to resume practicing early December, but then suffered a setback in his recovery. Across seven regular-season appearances as a rookie, Means secured nine of 15 targets for 118 yards and a score.