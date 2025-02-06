Fantasy Football
Bub Means

Bub Means News: Medically cleared

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Means (ankle) received medical clearance late January and will enter the offseason at full health, Jeff Nowak of WWL Radio reports.

Means missed the final nine regular-season games of his rookie campaign due to a high-ankle sprain sustained Week 8. He was cleared to resume practicing early December, but then suffered a setback in his recovery. Across seven regular-season appearances as a rookie, Means secured nine of 15 targets for 118 yards and a score.

