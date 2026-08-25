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Bub Means News: Practices Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Means (hamstring) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Means suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday's 34-0 preseason loss to the Rams. The wide receiver has recovered quickly from the issue and is all set to return to practice. The 25-year-old will likely see more action in Friday's preseason finale against the Cowboys, giving him one more shot to prove his worth in a live game before cutdown day.

Bub Means
New Orleans Saints
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