Bub Means News: Practices Tuesday

Means (hamstring) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Means suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday's 34-0 preseason loss to the Rams. The wide receiver has recovered quickly from the issue and is all set to return to practice. The 25-year-old will likely see more action in Friday's preseason finale against the Cowboys, giving him one more shot to prove his worth in a live game before cutdown day.