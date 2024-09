Bubba Bolden: Serves three-game suspension

The NFL reinstated Bolden from his suspension Tuesday, per the NFL transaction log.

Bolden was suspended by the NFL in late August for three games. The 25-year-old safety will now be able to sign with a team in need of depth in the secondary. He has yet to play a snap in an NFL regular-season game since joining the league as an undrafted free agent in 2022.