Bucky Irving Injury: Another limited session

Irving (back/hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.

Irving maintained his activity level from Wednesday's session, giving him one more opportunity to get back to full participation before the Buccaneers potentially tag him with a designation for Sunday's contest at Dallas. In his last five outings in which he's earned at least a 40 percent snap share, he's averaged 19.0 touches for 124.2 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring three rushing TDs.