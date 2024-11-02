Fantasy Football
Bucky Irving Injury: At practice Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 2, 2024 at 8:44am

Irving (toe) was present for practice Saturday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Irving missed practice Thursday and Friday as he continues to manage a toe issue, but his presence for Saturday's session bodes well for his availability for Monday night's game against the Chiefs. The Buccaneers' upcoming practice report will relay whether or not the running back carries a Week 9 injury designation.

Bucky Irving
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
