Bucky Irving Injury: At practice Saturday
Irving (toe) was present for practice Saturday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Irving missed practice Thursday and Friday as he continues to manage a toe issue, but his presence for Saturday's session bodes well for his availability for Monday night's game against the Chiefs. The Buccaneers' upcoming practice report will relay whether or not the running back carries a Week 9 injury designation.
