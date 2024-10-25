Bucky Irving Injury: Back at practice Friday

Irving (toe) is participating in Friday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Irving sat out practice both Wednesday and Thursday, so it's encouraging to see him retake the field prior to Week 8 action against the Falcons. Alongside Rachaad White and Sean Tucker, Irving contributed as part of a three-man backfield committee during Monday's loss to the Ravens. If Irving were to miss time, White and Tucker would figure to benefit from increased touches, and with both Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (ankle) unavailable versus Atlanta, the Buccaneers could lean heavily on the running game.