Bucky Irving Injury: Back at practice Thursday

Irving (hip/back) was seen participating in the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Irving sat out Wednesday's session due to a pair of injuries, but he looks poised to handle at least limited participation in Thursday's practice. The Buccaneers will release their second Week 14 injury report later Thursday, when the extent of Irving's activity will become known. In any case, Irving's ability to resume practicing in some fashion bodes well for his chances of being available Sunday versus the Raiders.