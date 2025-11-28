Irving won't necessarily return to his pre-injury role but should at least be back in the mix as a significant part of Tampa Bay's offense. His impressive fantasy production late last season and into this September makes him a viable lineup option in nearly any format despite workload uncertainty in the first game back from a two-month absence. Sean Tucker supplanted Rachaad White as the lead back during that time, potentially setting up a three-headed backfield now that Irving is expected to be active ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.