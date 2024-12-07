Bucky Irving Injury: Expected to suit up Sunday

Irving (hip), who is questionable for Sunday's Week 14 matchup against Las Vegas, is in line to play, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Irving missed Tampa Bay's first two practices of the week but was able to return as a limited participant Friday. Though he was deemed questionable entering the weekend, it appears the rookie running back will be able to take the field versus the Raiders on Sunday. Irving is coming off the best game of his pro career last week against Carolina, as he logged career-high totals of 25 carries for 152 yards along with a rushing touchdown while adding three catches for 33 yards through the air.