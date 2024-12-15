Bucky Irving Injury: Feeling improved, should play

Irving (back/hip) is feeling much better than last week, even though he remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."

Irving was listed as questionable ahead of last Sunday's win over the Raiders and ultimately suited up, but he was limited to just 10 snaps before exiting the game early when his back tightened up. He's followed a similar practice progression this week compared to last, but his condition has reportedly improved. Though Irving should be cleared to play in advance of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, he will be difficult to trust in the fantasy playoffs while he faces a tough road matchup.