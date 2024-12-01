Fantasy Football
Bucky Irving headshot

Bucky Irving Injury: Hurts hip Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Irving sustained a hip injury during Sunday's game in Carolina.

Per Greg Auman of Fox Sports, Irving was sporting a visible limp as the Buccaneers made their way to the locker room for halftime. Irving's stat line for the first half included nine carries for 32 yards and one catch (on one target) for 18 yards. Rachaad White and Sean Tucker are the other healthy running backs on the active roster.

