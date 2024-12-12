Bucky Irving Injury: Idle for another practice

Irving (back/hip) isn't taking part in Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Irving will go down as a non-participant for the second straight practice, setting up Friday's session as a critical one in forecasting his odds of playing this Sunday against the Chargers. The rookie began Week 14 in a similar fashion, as he also sat out the Buccaneers' first two practices before returning to the field in a limited capacity Friday. He was listed as questionable prior to suiting up for Sunday's eventual 28-13 win over the Raiders, but he bowed out early after playing just 10 snaps. As a result, Irving might need to put in a full practice Friday for fantasy managers to feel more confident about his health heading into the Buccaneers' Week 15 matchup.