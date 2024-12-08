Fantasy Football
Bucky Irving headshot

Bucky Irving Injury: Injures back Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Irving suffered a back injury during Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Irving tended to hip and back issues during Week 14 prep, and the latter seemingly has been aggravated, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. If he's unable to return, Irving will finish Sunday's contest with four carries for three yards and one catch (on one target) for 15 yards. Rachaad White and Sean Tucker are the healthy RBs on the Buccaneers' active roster.

