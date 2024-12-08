Bucky Irving Injury: Left early Sunday as precaution

Irving (back) didn't return to Sunday's 28-13 win against the Raiders as a precaution, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Irving tended to hip and back injuries during Week 14 prep, and even though he suited up Sunday, he ultimately hit the sidelines for good late in the first half due to the latter concern, finishing the contest with four carries for three yards and one catch (on one target) for 15 yards. Meanwhile, fellow RB Rachaad White had 17 rushes for 90 yards and one touchdown and two receptions (on three targets) for 19 yards and another TD, and Sean Tucker racked up 47 yards on three carries. Irving's status will be one to monitor this week as the Buccaneers prepare for next Sunday's visit to the Chargers.