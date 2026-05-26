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Bucky Irving Injury: Likely healthy for training camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2026 at 3:05pm

Irving is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, and while he isn't expected to take part in mandatory minicamp June 16-18, he'll likely be healthy during training camp, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Irving was present for the Buccaneers' first OTA on Tuesday but was merely a spectator, and afterward coach Todd Bowles said that the third-year running back is in line to return in "summer or fall," according to River Wells of Bucs Gameday. Last season, Irving sat out Weeks 5-12 due to a shoulder subluxation and sprained foot, but after getting back in the fold Week 13, he took on a normal workload down the stretch (113 touches for 435 yards from scrimmage and two total TDs over the final six games). Tampa Bay let Rachaad White move on in free agency and replaced him with Kenneth Gainwell, who, along with holdover Sean Tucker, will handle most of the first-team reps during the offseason program and even into training camp until Irving is good to go.

Bucky Irving
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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