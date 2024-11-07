Bucky Irving Injury: Limited again Thursday

Irving (toe) was limited at Thursday's practice.

Irving managed just one capped session last week due to a toe injury before suiting up Monday at Kansas City, so he appears to be in a better spot this week with a pair of them in two attempts. Friday's practice report may give a sense of his odds to suit up Sunday against the 49ers, and if he's able to do so, he'll continue to split RB reps with Rachaad White, while Sean Tucker gets a few scraps.