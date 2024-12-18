Bucky Irving Injury: Limited Wednesday

Irving (back/hip) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Irving has been playing through a few health concerns for some time now, but he hasn't been inactive yet in his rookie season. He's also recorded two 100-yard efforts on the ground over the last three games, including a 17-touch, 113-yard performance this past Sunday at the Chargers. In the end, Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not Irving enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest in Dallas.