Bucky Irving Injury: Listed as DNP with toe injury

Irving (toe) was listed as a non-participated in Wednesday's practice, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

It's merely an estimate, as the Bucs opened Week 8 with a walk-through practice after losing to the Ravens on Monday. Irving took 12 touches for 77 yards and a TD in the 41-31 loss, playing 36 percent of snaps on offense while splitting playing time with Rachaad White (47 percent snaps, 16 touches) and Sean Tucker (19 percent snaps, six touches).