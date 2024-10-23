Fantasy Football
Bucky Irving Injury: Listed as DNP with toe injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 23, 2024 at 2:45pm

Irving (toe) was listed as a non-participated in Wednesday's practice, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

It's merely an estimate, as the Bucs opened Week 8 with a walk-through practice after losing to the Ravens on Monday. Irving took 12 touches for 77 yards and a TD in the 41-31 loss, playing 36 percent of snaps on offense while splitting playing time with Rachaad White (47 percent snaps, 16 touches) and Sean Tucker (19 percent snaps, six touches).

