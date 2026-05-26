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Bucky Irving Injury: May not be ready until "summer or fall"

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday that Irving (shoulder) is expected back in "summer or fall," River Wells of Bucs Gameday.

This is less optimistic than the team's stance just a few weeks ago, when it was reported that Irving could be limited during the offseason program. He watched from the sideline Tuesday at the first on-field session of OTAs, and Bowles' comments afterward suggest Irving won't be ready for practice until training camp -- if then. Irving missed a chunk of last season with a dislocated shoulder, eventually undergoing surgery at an undisclosed date this offseason. While Bowles' comment isn't necessarily cause for panic, it does seem like the Bucs want to be cautious with Irving after his injury-riddled 2025. The team signed Kenneth Gainwell and re-signed Sean Tucker, both of whom figure to see plenty of first-team reps while Irving finishes up his rehab this summer.

Bucky Irving
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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