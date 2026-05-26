Bucky Irving Injury: Not practicing yet

Irving (shoulder) is present at OTAs but isn't participating in on-field work yet, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Irving watched Tuesday's practice from the sideline before heading inside with a member of the training staff. He's recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, temporarily leaving Tampa's first-team backfield reps in the capable hands of fellow veterans Kenneth Gainwell and Sean Tucker. Reports from earlier in May suggested Irving was unlikely to do much at the offseason program, with training camp being the real target. For now, he'll focus on finishing up his rehab and mastering schematic changes under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.