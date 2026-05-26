Bucky Irving Injury: Not practicing yet
Irving (shoulder) is present at OTAs but isn't participating in on-field work yet, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Irving watched Tuesday's practice from the sideline before heading inside with a member of the training staff. He's recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, temporarily leaving Tampa's first-team backfield reps in the capable hands of fellow veterans Kenneth Gainwell and Sean Tucker. Reports from earlier in May suggested Irving was unlikely to do much at the offseason program, with training camp being the real target. For now, he'll focus on finishing up his rehab and mastering schematic changes under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bucky Irving See More
-
Dynasty Strategy
NFL Rookie Analysis: Emmett Johnson 2026 Fantasy Outlook2 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: May ADP Trends in Best Ball Mania19 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball Strategy: DraftKings Early Bird Best Ball Late-Round Steals36 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball Strategy: Late Round Rookie Targets Pre-NFL Draft41 days ago
-
NFL Rookie Rankings
NFL Draft: Final Pre-Draft Rookie Top-60 Rankings47 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bucky Irving See More